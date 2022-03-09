$352.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $352.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $367.30 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 599,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $23,829,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hilltop by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 140,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

