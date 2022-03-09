$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to post sales of $356.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.74 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $151.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FSK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 1,443,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,624. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

