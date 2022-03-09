$4.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to report $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

PH stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.66. 16,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.