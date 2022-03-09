4,222 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

