46,700 Shares in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BIT Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06. BIT Mining Limited has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

