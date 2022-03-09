51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Update

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in 51job by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after buying an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of 51job by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth about $101,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.53. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

