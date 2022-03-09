$538.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) to post sales of $538.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

PLCE stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.