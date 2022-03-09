$57.30 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to announce $57.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $283.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $467.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

