663 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.86. 15,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

