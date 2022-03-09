$7.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.18 and the lowest is $7.45. Lam Research reported earnings of $7.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $490.37 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $479.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $611.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.40. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

