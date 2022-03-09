$796.35 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will report $796.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.87 million to $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

