84,100 Shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

