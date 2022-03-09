908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
908 Devices stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,757. The company has a market cap of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42.
In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
