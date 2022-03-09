$982.30 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to post $982.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $973.59 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,534. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

