9,900 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Life Storage by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 39.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

