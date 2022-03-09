a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Down 5.6%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 303,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
AKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
