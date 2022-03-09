a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Down 5.6%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 303,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

AKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.