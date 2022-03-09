AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.14

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 87093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
