AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.14

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 87093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

