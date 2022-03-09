AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $196.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.03.

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

