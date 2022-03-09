Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 291,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The company has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

