AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 288,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

