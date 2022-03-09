ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

