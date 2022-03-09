Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABSI. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Absci stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Absci has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

