AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

