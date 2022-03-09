AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
