Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

