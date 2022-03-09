Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Up 7%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.
About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acquired Sales (AQSP)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.