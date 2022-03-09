Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $1,608,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.37. 64,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

