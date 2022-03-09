Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $704,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,828. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

