AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.22 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.