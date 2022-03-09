Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

