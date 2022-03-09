Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 4,424 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 841,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,143,000 after buying an additional 209,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

