Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.