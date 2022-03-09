adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €325.00 ($353.26) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €319.00 ($346.74).

FRA:ADS opened at €184.94 ($201.02) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €263.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

