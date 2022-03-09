Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.68.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

