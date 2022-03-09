Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts Buys 43,791 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $249,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.