Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($139.13) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($154.35) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €141.62 ($153.93).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €94.13 ($102.32) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($108.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.32.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.