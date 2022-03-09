Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 102,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

