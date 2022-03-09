Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ALNA stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.