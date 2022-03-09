Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,409. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

