Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,385. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.