Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,234 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,192,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

