Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 6.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.79 and last traded at $117.65. Approximately 2,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

