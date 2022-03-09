Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.
AMR stock traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,931. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $132.70.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
