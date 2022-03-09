Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

NYSE:AMR opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $132.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

