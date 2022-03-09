Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALPN opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

