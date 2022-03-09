Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.09) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.94 ($46.67).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €18.92 ($20.56) on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($40.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.41 and its 200 day moving average is €30.97.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

