Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.86

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1572768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alstom from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.13) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

