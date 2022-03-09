Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

ALTG opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

