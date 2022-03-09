Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $115,609.05 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $115,609.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 136,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock valued at $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

