Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Sells $25,561.80 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,626. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

