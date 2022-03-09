Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

